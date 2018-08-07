Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 736.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $98.23 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

