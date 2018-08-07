Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 9.5% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 166.2% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

WestRock opened at $55.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.65%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

