James T. Judson Sells 5,000 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

