JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

News articles about JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JAKKS Pacific earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4823344941495 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAKK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific traded down $0.05, reaching $2.30, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,474. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $105.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.40 million. equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

