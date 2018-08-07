Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates opened at $139.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $459,958.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,047,504.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,379 shares of company stock worth $3,978,871 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

