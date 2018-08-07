J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.