J C Penney (JCP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “J. C. Penney commenced fiscal 2018 on a dismal note after the company slipped to loss in the first quarter against earnings in the previous quarter. Further, the top line not only missed estimates but also declined year over year. A contraction in gross margin also add to the woes. Cumulatively, these compelled management to slash fiscal 2018 projections. Consequently, the stock further came under pressure that has not only declined but underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, a new loyalty program along with remodeling, renovation and refurbishment of stores with focus on enhancing the reach of national and especially private-label brands bodes well. Management stated that it is focusing on transforming the company from a brick-and-mortar retailer to omni-channel. Moreover, the company’s merchandise initiatives buoy optimism.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.89.

JCP stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $748.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that J C Penney will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in J C Penney during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

