J Alexanders (JAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of J Alexanders opened at $10.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. J Alexanders has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

