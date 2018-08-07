Iungo Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $76,914.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00376082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00192522 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

