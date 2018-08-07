Itron (ITRI) Given a $73.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $73.00 price objective on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.91.
Itron traded up $3.70, reaching $64.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 29,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Itron has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 128,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.
