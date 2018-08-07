Itron (ITRI) Given a $73.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $73.00 price objective on Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.91.

Itron traded up $3.70, reaching $64.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 29,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Itron has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 128,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $7,673,469.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

