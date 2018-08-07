iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Holdings Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,675,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $515,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,547,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.50 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.