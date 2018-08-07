iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $434,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF opened at $105.16 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.31 and a 52-week high of $106.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1198 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

