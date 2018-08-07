iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) Position Cut by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Index comprises about 1.1% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

IWB opened at $157.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52-week low of $134.39 and a 52-week high of $159.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6799 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

