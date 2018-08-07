iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Position Lowered by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $149.94 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.96 and a one year high of $151.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

