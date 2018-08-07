iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Position Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF opened at $32.84 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

