iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Lowered by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,711,000 after buying an additional 776,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,951,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,428,000 after buying an additional 648,132 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after buying an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,140,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,856,000 after buying an additional 620,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $86.61 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $87.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

