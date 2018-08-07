iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.18 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

