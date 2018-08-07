iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14,579.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $201.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.