iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.