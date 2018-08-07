iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Raised by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. KHP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $64.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

