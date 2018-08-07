iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $101.72 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

