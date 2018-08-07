Iridium Communications (IRDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

IRDM stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.