Iqvia (IQV) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of Iqvia opened at $122.16 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,990,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 125,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 7.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

