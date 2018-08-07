Investors Sell SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) on Strength (XBI)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $50.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.10 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF traded up $1.06 for the day and closed at $95.95

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 977,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after buying an additional 600,603 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.