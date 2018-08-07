Investors Sell Lam Research (LRCX) on Strength (LRCX)

Investors sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) on strength during trading on Friday. $51.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.61 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lam Research had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Lam Research traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $187.29

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

