Investors Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $114.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $164.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.54 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $217.81

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $286,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $306,164,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

