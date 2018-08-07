Investors Buy Shares of Newmont Mining (NEM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $54.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.27 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Newmont Mining had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Newmont Mining traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $36.07

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $1,082,190 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,087,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532,988 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,930,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,627 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,584,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,871,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont Mining by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,506,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

