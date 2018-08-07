Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,125% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $16,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,031,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,151 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

ACHC opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.