Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Athene (ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Athene by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 71.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Athene by 236.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.22. Athene has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.