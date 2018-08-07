Investors Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $1,092.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $972.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $120.05 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Apple had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($1.96) for the day and closed at $207.11Specifically, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,857 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,022.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

