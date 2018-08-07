Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2018 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

7/16/2018 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2018 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Waters rides on growing demand in pharmaceutical market and strong performance in government and academic markets. Moreover, robust TA product line will continue to help the company in gaining momentum. Further, growing opportunities in the emerging markets, particularly in China remains positive with the increasing demand in pharma, food and environmental testing labs. Additionally, the company is likely to perform well in biopharma market with the robust mass spectrometry portfolio and premium pricing in liquid chromatography market. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, sluggish sales growth in India remains a concern. Also, greater dependence on biopharma market poses a risk. Macroeconomic events in emerging markets are headwinds.”

7/13/2018 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waters rides on growing demand in pharmaceutical market and strong performance in government and academic markets. Moreover, robust TA product line will continue to help the company in gaining momentum. Further, growing opportunities in the emerging markets, particularly in China remains positive with the increasing demand in pharma, food and environmental testing labs. Additionally, the company is likely to perform well in biopharma market with the robust mass spectrometry portfolio and premium pricing in liquid chromatography market. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, sluggish sales growth in India remains a concern. Also, greater dependence on biopharma market poses a risk. Macroeconomic events in emerging markets are headwinds.”

6/30/2018 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waters rides on growing demand in pharmaceutical market and strong performance in government and academic markets. Moreover, robust TA product line will continue to help the company in gaining momentum. Further, growing opportunities in the emerging markets, particularly in China remains positive with the increasing demand in pharma, food and environmental testing labs. Additionally, the company is likely to perform well in biopharma market with the robust mass spectrometry portfolio and premium pricing in liquid chromatography market. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, sluggish sales growth in India remains a concern. Also, greater dependence on biopharma market poses a risk. Moreover, macroeconomic events in emerging markets are headwinds.”

6/14/2018 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $193.98 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Waters Co alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.73 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $2,919,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $671,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,611 shares of company stock worth $4,000,460. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 68,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Waters by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.