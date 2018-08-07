Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

8/3/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

7/5/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

6/27/2018 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Globus Medical traded up $0.14, hitting $52.49, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 616,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,109. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $362,230.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

