Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IG Group (IGG)

8/6/2018 – IG Group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – IG Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 955 ($12.55) to GBX 1,040 ($13.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – IG Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/24/2018 – IG Group was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 931 ($12.23).

6/8/2018 – IG Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to an “under review” rating.

IG Group opened at GBX 913.50 ($12.00) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($11.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.51 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $9.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in online trading business worldwide. The company, through its platform, offers contracts for difference, which are derivatives that enable clients to take the advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself; and financial spread betting services.

