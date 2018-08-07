Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IG Group (IGG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IG Group (LON: IGG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/6/2018 – IG Group was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2018 – IG Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 955 ($12.55) to GBX 1,040 ($13.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2018 – IG Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/24/2018 – IG Group was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 980 ($12.88) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 931 ($12.23).
- 6/8/2018 – IG Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to an “under review” rating.
IG Group opened at GBX 913.50 ($12.00) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($11.00).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.51 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $9.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.
