Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) Shares Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 247,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 204,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $48.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.