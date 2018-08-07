Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,502 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,804,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,063,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,288,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF opened at $117.39 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $120.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.