Intu Properties plc common stock (INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Barclays

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($2.07) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Liberum Capital cut Intu Properties plc common stock to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 145 ($1.88) in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.14) price objective (down from GBX 180 ($2.33)) on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 247 ($3.20) to GBX 180 ($2.33) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 192.08 ($2.49).

Get Intu Properties plc common stock alerts:

Intu Properties plc common stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), hitting GBX 171 ($2.21), during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,157,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties plc common stock has a 52-week low of GBX 188.90 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 291.60 ($3.77).

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Intu Properties plc common stock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 39.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.

In related news, insider Matthew Roberts sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.54), for a total value of £28,598.36 ($37,020.53).

About Intu Properties plc common stock

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including ten of the top 25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties plc common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties plc common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.