Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €3.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.04 ($3.58).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

