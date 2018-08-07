Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) and Trade Desk (TTD) Critical Contrast

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ: IIJI) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 1 3 13 0 2.71

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $77.38, indicating a potential downside of 14.15%. Given Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 2.92% 7.32% 3.56% Trade Desk 16.14% 24.07% 8.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Internet Initiative Japan pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trade Desk does not pay a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Internet Initiative Japan has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.59 billion 0.57 $45.98 million $0.52 18.77 Trade Desk $308.22 million 12.32 $50.79 million $1.19 75.74

Trade Desk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Initiative Japan. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Internet Initiative Japan on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services. Its Internet connectivity services for consumers consist of various service, including ADSL, fiber optic, WiMAX, 3G, and LTE wireless data communication services under the IIJ4U, IIJmio, and hi-ho brand names. The company also offers WAN services, a closed network service primarily using dedicated lines, as well as wide-area Ethernet services and IP-VPN services to corporate customers; outsourcing services that comprise security-related, network-related, server-related, data center-related, and IIJ GIO/Hosting package services for non-customizable hosting package cloud computing services; and customer support and help desk solutions, and IP phone services. In addition, it provides systems integration services, which include consulting, project planning, systems design, and development of network systems, which focus on Internet business systems, and Intranet and Extranet corporate information systems; and systems operation and maintenance services. Further, the company sells routers, iPads, and other equipment, as well as software; and provides automated teller machine (ATM) services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 30 primary points of presence (POP) for dedicated access and 1 universal POP for nationwide dial-up access; 27 Internet data centers; and 1,066 ATMs. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets. It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

