International Game Technology (IGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of International Game Technology opened at $22.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

