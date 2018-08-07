International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Flavors & Fragrances earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.780022524417 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $122.11 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Marcello Bottoli bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $117,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,220,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,909,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,046,037 shares of company stock worth $259,126,794 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

