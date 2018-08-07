International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 565 ($7.42) to GBX 570 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 690 ($9.07) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 721 ($9.47) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.25) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 743.67 ($9.77).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 669.80 ($8.80) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 516 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 680.60 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

