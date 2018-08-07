Intermolecular (IMI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intermolecular earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9934337414318 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Intermolecular traded down $0.24, reaching $1.25, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 356,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,093. Intermolecular has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 14.05%.

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Intermolecular from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Intermolecular in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

