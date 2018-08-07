Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s second-quarter results were encouraging as Ocailva sales started to recover with the drug achieving the highest level of prescriptions since launch. The company posted a narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter while sales beat estimates. The company reiterated its previously provided guidance. Sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva. Nevertheless, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH space. The label expansion of the drug will boost the growth prospects. Moreover, the NASH market represents huge potential and a tentative approval will boost Ocaliva’s prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $115.21. 58,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,821. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,351.63%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.46) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,152,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 181,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 545,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after acquiring an additional 64,923 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,437,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.