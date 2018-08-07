Intelligent Systems (INS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 74.14%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut Intelligent Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

