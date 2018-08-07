Intel Co. (INTC) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel opened at $49.63 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $28,661.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

