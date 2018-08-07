Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
IDTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.
Shares of IDTI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Integrated Device Technology has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $36.00.
In related news, VP David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $39,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 43,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,345,929.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,837,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,416. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Device Technology Company Profile
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.