Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IDTI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Integrated Device Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of IDTI opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Integrated Device Technology has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Shepard sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $39,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 43,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,345,929.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,837,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,416. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

