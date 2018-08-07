InsurePal Market Capitalization Tops $4.56 Million (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, InsurePal has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. InsurePal has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $248,853.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurePal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003466 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00390322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00191980 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal launched on December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog . InsurePal’s official website is insurepal.io . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

