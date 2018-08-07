Insulet (PODD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the second-quarter 2018 on a mixed note. We are encouraged by the year-over-year improvement in net loss and revenues on solid uptake of Omnipod system in the United States. Expanding global customer base also drove revenues. Furthermore, expanding gross margin buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about Insulet’s solid progress with respect to its four-pillar strategy. Further, the receipt of FDA nod for the company’s Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System boosts investor confidence. Insulet has been outperforming its industry over the past year. Meanwhile, management expects the shifting to direct operations in Europe to continue to mar international revenues. Moreover, Insulet is exposed to risks associated with a weaker global economy and lower reimbursement rates.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insulet stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,204. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. Insulet has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $102.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Insulet will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $702,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,783,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

