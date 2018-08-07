InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 720.33% and a negative net margin of 179.74%.

InspireMD opened at $0.21 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

