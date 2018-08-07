Insmed (INSM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Insmed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a current ratio of 14.14. Insmed has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $733,985.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 90,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,533,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

